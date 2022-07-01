Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 36,906 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,906 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $9,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,713,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,894,000 after purchasing an additional 747,995 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 695,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 26,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,861 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $26.35 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $30.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81.

