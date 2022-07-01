Piper Sandler Cuts PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target to $79.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PFSI. BTIG Research started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average of $55.31. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $657.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.42%.

In other news, CIO Vandad Fartaj sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $112,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 108,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $651,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,608,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,514 shares of company stock worth $1,695,111. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.