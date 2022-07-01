PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Bought by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. PJT Partners comprises about 1.9% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned 1.32% of PJT Partners worth $19,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at $410,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 339.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 48,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 37,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 22.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners stock opened at $70.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.80. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $54.48 and a one year high of $89.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.99.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $246.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.14 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PJT. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

PJT Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.