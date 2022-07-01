Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Short Interest Up 72.8% in June

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a growth of 72.8% from the May 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:PLNHF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.15. 342,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,782. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. Planet 13 has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $7.14.

Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, production, distribution, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-infused products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. The company also operates licensed cannabis dispensaries; non-cannabis retail merchandise store and event space; and owns and operates Trece Eatery + Spirits, coffee shop and pizzeria.

