Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Short Interest Down 55.7% in June

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the May 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Plaza Retail REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PAZRF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $4.02.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.