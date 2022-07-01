PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Sees Large Volume Increase

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 53,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 681,807 shares.The stock last traded at $48.41 and had previously closed at $47.78.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNM. Mizuho upgraded PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.37 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,847,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,772,000 after buying an additional 111,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,677,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 87.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,783,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,002 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 52.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,061,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,264,000 after purchasing an additional 708,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,736,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,204,000 after purchasing an additional 779,756 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile (NYSE:PNM)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

