Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Shares Down 0.2%

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46.30 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 46.40 ($0.57). Approximately 95,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 329,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.57).
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 54.45. The company has a current ratio of 15.87, a quick ratio of 14.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £95.51 million and a P/E ratio of -7.59.
About Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX)
Read More
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Polarean Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarean Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.