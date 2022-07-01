Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the May 31st total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of POYYF remained flat at $$2.70 during midday trading on Friday. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

