Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC) Short Interest Update

Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 105.9% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Post Holdings Partnering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,521,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Post Holdings Partnering by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Post Holdings Partnering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in Post Holdings Partnering by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in Post Holdings Partnering by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 29,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSPC stock remained flat at $$9.70 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,049. Post Holdings Partnering has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

Post Holdings Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. Post Holdings Partnering Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

