Prairiewood Capital LLC Cuts Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Prairiewood Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,781 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. HP accounts for about 1.6% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 264,287 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in HP by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 83,772 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in HP by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in HP by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,219 shares of company stock worth $586,615. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.86. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

