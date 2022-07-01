Prairiewood Capital LLC Has $10.08 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 7.0% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $10,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDF opened at $28.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.69. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.