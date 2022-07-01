Prairiewood Capital LLC Has $478,000 Stock Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLGT. StockNews.com began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $54.53 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.34 and a fifty-two week high of $112.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.61. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,439.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $63,575.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,940.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $171,530. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.