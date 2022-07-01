Prairiewood Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 359.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the period. STORE Capital comprises approximately 0.9% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,992,000 after purchasing an additional 751,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in STORE Capital by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,261,000 after purchasing an additional 741,979 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,003,000 after acquiring an additional 707,797 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,193,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,469,000 after acquiring an additional 441,640 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,835,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,151,000 after acquiring an additional 359,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of STOR stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.72. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

STORE Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.