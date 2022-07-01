Prairiewood Capital LLC Sells 10,361 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Prairiewood Capital LLC reduced its holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,361 shares during the quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 267.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 284,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth about $3,072,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $21.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.88.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $186.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

