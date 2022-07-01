PRCY Coin Market Cap Tops $1.05 Million (PRCY)

PRCY Coin (PRCY) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. PRCY Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $146,843.00 worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRCY Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PRCY Coin has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00189261 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $220.75 or 0.01141159 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00081346 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016084 BTC.

PRCY Coin Coin Profile

PRCY Coin’s total supply is 60,734,889 coins and its circulating supply is 8,479,255 coins. The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin

PRCY Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRCY Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRCY Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRCY Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

