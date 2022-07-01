Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYE traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 million, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.61. Precision Optics has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 12.10%.

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

