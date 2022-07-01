Primecoin (XPM) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.03 Million

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 1st. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $273.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,266,162 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

