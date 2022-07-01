Primerica (NYSE:PRI) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Truist Financial

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Primerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $153.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Primerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.60.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $119.69 on Friday. Primerica has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.25 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primerica will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,676,000 after purchasing an additional 27,591 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,267,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,345,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,808,000 after purchasing an additional 55,776 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

