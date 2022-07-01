Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 120.3% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 258.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 4,225.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,063,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,031,000 after acquiring an additional 24,484,198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.39. 3,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,820. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.13. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $51.83.

