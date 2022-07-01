Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 4,927 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 34.7% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 27,463 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $612,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 163,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 83.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 48,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 22,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $208,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Shares of T opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

