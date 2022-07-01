Private Capital Group LLC Buys 4,867 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6,247.0% during the first quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 38.6% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 321,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after buying an additional 89,673 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

ESGE stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.48. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $31.59 and a one year high of $45.17.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.