Private Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.0% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $676,000.

VOO opened at $346.88 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $367.02 and its 200 day moving average is $396.81.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

