Private Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

NYSE:AXP opened at $138.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.96. The company has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.30 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

