Private Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,914.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $51.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.90. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $61.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

