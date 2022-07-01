Private Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,806 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.4% of Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $40.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $53.49.

