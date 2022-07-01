Private Capital Group LLC Has $8 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after purchasing an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,178,000 after purchasing an additional 432,692 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,008,000 after purchasing an additional 338,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after purchasing an additional 262,052 shares in the last quarter.

VO opened at $196.97 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

