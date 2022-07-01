Private Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBDN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 24,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

IBDN stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.