Private Capital Group LLC Sells 14,435 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 75,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.79 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $82.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

