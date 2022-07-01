Project Inverse (XIV) Trading Up 12.4% Over Last Week

Project Inverse (XIV) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $332,618.07 and approximately $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00184095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.61 or 0.00658904 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00087157 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016056 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 46,972,302 coins and its circulating supply is 34,483,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

