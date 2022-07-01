ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PUMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ProPetro to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 2.52.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ProPetro news, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 6,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,469.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,060.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,127 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 83,562 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

