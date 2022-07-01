Providence First Trust Co Sells 900 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Providence First Trust Co lessened its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of Providence First Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Providence First Trust Co owned 0.12% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 377,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 255,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after buying an additional 34,616 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 22,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,991,000.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.75. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.76 and a one year high of $51.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.073 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

