Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 111000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.70 million and a PE ratio of -4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.
Providence Gold Mines Company Profile (CVE:PHD)
