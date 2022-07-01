PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PT Astra International Tbk stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $8.85. 18,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,705. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74. PT Astra International Tbk has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $10.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1903 per share. This is a boost from PT Astra International Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

