Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($106.38) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €100.00 ($106.38) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($112.77) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($127.66) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($106.38) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma stock opened at €62.84 ($66.85) on Tuesday. Puma has a 1-year low of €60.30 ($64.15) and a 1-year high of €115.40 ($122.77). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €67.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of €80.49.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.