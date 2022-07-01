PUTinCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.34 Million (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PUTinCoin has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $32.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,106.16 or 0.99866541 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00042220 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00024400 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

