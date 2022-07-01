Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Short Interest Update

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the May 31st total of 258,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Q&K International Group stock. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,778,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Q&K International Group makes up 1.2% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Highlander Partners L.P. owned about 3.72% of Q&K International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QK traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $1.73. 7,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,518. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. Q&K International Group has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $7.10.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company leases apartments from landlords, transforms them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to people. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

