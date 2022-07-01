Quant Price Tops $52.78 on Top Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last week, Quant has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Quant coin can now be bought for $52.78 or 0.00274086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $637.22 million and $30.50 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Quant

Quant is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

