Quark (QRK) Market Cap Reaches $978,853.38

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Quark has a market capitalization of $978,853.38 and approximately $90,714.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Quark has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 280,346,834 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars.

