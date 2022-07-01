Quilter (LON:QLT) PT Lowered to GBX 125 at Berenberg Bank

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 162 ($1.99) to GBX 125 ($1.53) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on QLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Quilter in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quilter has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 155 ($1.90).

LON QLT opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.26) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 5,125.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 120.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 134.09. Quilter has a 1 year low of GBX 100.20 ($1.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 169.65 ($2.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

In other Quilter news, insider Mark Satchel sold 198,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.51), for a total transaction of £243,693.75 ($298,974.05). Also, insider Tim J. Breedon bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £11,900 ($14,599.44).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

