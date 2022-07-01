Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.13.

Shares of RC stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 72.41%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ready Capital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

