Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Up to $30.39

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.39, but opened at $31.58. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 767 shares.

RETA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average of $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.23. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 282.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.