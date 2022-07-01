REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 85.8% from the May 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of RNWEF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.57. 510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. REC Silicon ASA has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $2.48.
