Red Door Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex LLC raised its position in 3M by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $1,432,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in 3M by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in 3M by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in 3M by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $129.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.00 and its 200 day moving average is $154.05. 3M has a 1 year low of $127.30 and a 1 year high of $203.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.