Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,413,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,113,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 362.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 33,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after purchasing an additional 26,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total transaction of $242,144.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,088.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total transaction of $3,674,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,664.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,770 shares of company stock worth $8,999,332 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $475.52 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $463.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.07.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

