Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $4.76 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.6% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD opened at $71.63 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.65.

