Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 30,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 94.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 838.9% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 39,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 327.4% during the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 450,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,229,000 after buying an additional 345,154 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $62.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $58.16 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.09.

