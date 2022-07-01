Red Door Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Prologis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $117.65 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 target price on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.54.

Prologis Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.