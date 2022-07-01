Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,137 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,997 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.3% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 18,393 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,553 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 267.6% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $127.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.71. The stock has a market cap of $143.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

