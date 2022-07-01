Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,717 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 212,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 48,603 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 150,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 18,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $24.37 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.