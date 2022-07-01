Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 259 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in GSK by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,903,707,000 after acquiring an additional 501,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,377,000 after buying an additional 386,767 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,491,000 after buying an additional 44,594 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after buying an additional 811,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,540,000 after buying an additional 1,365,400 shares during the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.35) to GBX 1,900 ($23.31) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.78) to GBX 1,800 ($22.08) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,850.00.
GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.46%.
About GSK (Get Rating)
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
